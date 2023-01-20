Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 327 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

