Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $44.46 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Argus lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

