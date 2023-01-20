Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

