Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

