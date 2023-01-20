Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,060 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

