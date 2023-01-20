IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $106.22 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $161.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

