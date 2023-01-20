Sandy Spring Bank Buys 609 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TEL opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $158.65.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

