Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,454 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $55,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $13,556,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.41 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $248.19.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

