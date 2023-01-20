Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EQT by 925.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

