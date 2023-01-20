812 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $408.60 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.36.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.