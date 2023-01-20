THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of THO opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

