Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siena Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 673,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,408,000 after purchasing an additional 49,698 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.0 %

HD stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day moving average of $302.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

