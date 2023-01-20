The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 93,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

