The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siena Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 673,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,408,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The company has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

