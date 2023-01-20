Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after acquiring an additional 477,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,865,000 after acquiring an additional 444,285 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after acquiring an additional 341,986 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

