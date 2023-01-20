DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,017 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 2.4 %

CTAS opened at $427.59 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.60 and a 200-day moving average of $423.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.