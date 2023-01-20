General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average of $235.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

