Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $209.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

