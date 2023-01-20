DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,124 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Logitech International worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 213.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $56.04 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $83.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

