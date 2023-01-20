McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of MKC opened at $76.65 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

