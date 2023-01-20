DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.6 %

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.