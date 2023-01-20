Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 457.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $70,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

