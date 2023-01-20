Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,010.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,232 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

