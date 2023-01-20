Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

GD stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.



