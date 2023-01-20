Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 285.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $837,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $127.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

