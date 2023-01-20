Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $59,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.55.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

