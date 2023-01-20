Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,714,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

