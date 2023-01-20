Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $252.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

