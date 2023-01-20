Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Cummins worth $57,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Down 2.4 %

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

CMI stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

