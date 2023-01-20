Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.97.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

