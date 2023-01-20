Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

TSLA opened at $127.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

