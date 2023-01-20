Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

