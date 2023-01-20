Sandy Spring Bank Takes $186,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

ARE opened at $154.34 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

