Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,150 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.42 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

