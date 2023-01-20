Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

