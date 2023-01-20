Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $186,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

