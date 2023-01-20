General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

