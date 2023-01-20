V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of V.F. by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

