8,150 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

