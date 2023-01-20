Sandy Spring Bank Sells 268 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.