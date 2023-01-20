Sandy Spring Bank Sells 65 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Roper Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

ROP stock opened at $432.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

