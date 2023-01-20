Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $105.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

