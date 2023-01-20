SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 3975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

