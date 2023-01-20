ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ABB by 99.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.