Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 596,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after acquiring an additional 176,534 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

