Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

