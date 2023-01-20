Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 51,500 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $52,118,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE TOST opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.58. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322,683 shares of company stock worth $169,064,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

