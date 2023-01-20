Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

