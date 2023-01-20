Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.94.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.



