Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,966 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

